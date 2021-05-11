A new walking tunnel at the Northgate Development in Pocatello will connect parts of the area with each other.
Danielle Kingston, the President of Professional Construction Management Service out of Idaho Falls, says the tunnel at Northgate will have a unique connectivity component.
The tunnel runs under Olympus Drive.
Kingston says the walking tunnel is 20 feet wide and about 60 feet in length.
She says the tunnel running East to West will also have lighting and other unique components.
“It will have some connectivity and some community gathering components, which I think is really important for our area, so you’ll have the retail, hospitality and a really good central gathering area for tourism,” says Danielle Kingston, President of Professional Construction Service (PCMS) in Idaho Falls.
They hope to have the tunnel in use by Spring of next year.
