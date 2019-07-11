If you're interested in woodturning, you might want to head to Marshall Public Library.
Objects crafted from wood by the Portneuf Valley Woodturners association are now on display.
To make their pieces of art, woodturners utilize lathes and other tools.
Many objects can be created through woodturning, some of which are bowls, spindles, knobs, and musical instruments.
Trent Clegg, Reference Specialist at Marshall Public Library said, "This is a particularly stunning display, lots of beautiful objects. Unexpected objects that you might not think you could craft from wood so this is something to come see."
The display will be at the library through August 31st.
