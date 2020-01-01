The first day of the new year is the perfect time to make new resolutions, set new goals and get back on track with old goals.
According to a YouGov survey, the top three New Year’s resolutions are eating healthier, getting more exercise and saving more money.
80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by February, according to U.S News and World Report.
And according to Psychology Today, some of the top reasons they fail are your goals aren’t clear, you feel overwhelmed and you feel discouraged.
“So one of them is to have healthy babies, because we’re having twins in a couple of months, so that’s kind of number one, and then after that just try and really be healthy and have a healthy lifestyle with our family and kind of have more fun together this year, so that’s kind of our number one right now,” says Ashley Hansen, Rexburg.
Experts say some of the ways to help you keep those resolutions is make them specific, possible and realistic and set yourself up for success.
