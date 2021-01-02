More eastern Idaho hospitals are delivering their first babies of the New Year.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls welcomed its first baby of 2021. Baby girl Fayth was born to parents Syrena and Wyatt on Saturday. For being its first baby of the new year, the hospital gave the family a basket of baby goodies.
Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg also had its first baby of 2021 on Saturday. Zebediah Christman was born at 3:52 AM. He is 7 pounds, 7 ounces and is the eighth child in his family. Parents Dan and Rosie say he's a blessing. Mom and baby are doing well.
Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls and St. Luke's Magic Valley also welcomed New Year's babies Friday morning.
Congratulations to all the parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.