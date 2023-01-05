A footprint, DNA evidence and a witness.
Those were all reasons detailed in the probable cause affidavit for Bryan Kohberger, which was made publicly available on Thursday.
The 18-page document is from the statement of Cpl. Brett Payne, with the Moscow Police Department.
Payne describes arriving on scene of the murders on King Road on November 13th, 2022.
He describes finding Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin's bodies in the west bedroom on the second floor. The bodies of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were found on the third floor - both on the same bed in Mogen's room.
Police also found a tan leather knife sheath laying on the bed next to Mogen. It had "Ka-Bar" and "USMC" and the US Marine Corps insignia stamped on it. The Idaho State Lab later found a single source of male DNA on the button snap of the sheath.
Police interviewed the two surviving roommates, listed in the documents only by initials, who were at home at the time of the murders.
One of the roommates lived on the second floor with Kernodle. Her room was on the southeast side, while Kernodle's was on the west side.
The roommate told police what time she heard her roommates come home and what they did afterward.
Police have also confirmed through phone records that Kernodle received a DoorDash order around 4:00 a.m. and was on TikTok on her phone around 4:12 a.m.
The surviving roommate told police she heard a comment about someone being in the house and thought she heard crying from Kernodle's room. She told police she also heard a male voice say something like, "It's ok, I'm going to help you."
Around 4:17 a.m., a nearby security camera caught distorted audio of what sounded like crying or whimpering and a loud thud.
The roommate said she opened her door again to see what was going on and saw a person in black clothing with a mask over his mouth and nose. He was walking toward her. She said she stood there in a "frozen shock phase." She then locked herself in her room.
The roommate did not recognize the man but was able to give police a description including his height, build, and eyebrows. A description that would fit Kohberger.
According to the affidavit, police also found a latent shoe print at the crime scene.
Numerous surveillance videos from surrounding homes and businesses was collected and analyzed. On these videos, police were able to track Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra coming and going from the house.
It describes seeing the car speeding off toward Pullman, Washington around 4:20 a.m. Police then tracked Kohberger's movements back on the Washington State University campus afterward.
The affidavit states cell phone records show Kohberger was in the area of the home on King Road at least twelve times prior to the night of the murders. All instances were in the late evening or early morning hours.
Documents state that on December 27, 2022, law enforcement in Pennsylvania recovered trash from the Kohberger family home in Albrightsville. It was sent to the Idaho State Lab for testing, which showed a DNA profile with a 99.9998% match.
Specifically the report reads, "On December 28, 2022, the Idaho State Lab reported that a DNA profile obtained from the trash and the DNA profile obtained from the sheath, identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of Suspect Profile. At least 99.9998% of the male population would be expected to be excluded from the possibility of being the suspect's biological father."
Other information in the affidavits details recent traffic stops involving Kohberger and how he changed his car registration from Pennsylvania to Washington.
It also mentions that Kohberger had undergraduate degrees in psychology and cloud-based forensics. He also applied for an internship with the Pullman Police Department in the fall of 2022.
The full affidavit can be viewed here.
Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count felony burglary.
He was extradited from Pennsylvania back to Idaho on Wednesday night.
Kohberger made his initial appearance in Idaho court on Thursday. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 12.
