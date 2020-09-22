Every day parents and caregivers drive young children around town in car seats and boosters, yet nearly half of all car seats are in installed incorrectly.
This means your child may not be traveling as safely as possible.
To help keep children safe on the roads, NHTSA is promoting ‘Child Passenger Safety Week’ this week until September 26th.
The goal is to make sure your child is in the correct car seat and that it’s properly installed and also that it’s registered with its manufacturer to ensure you receive important safety updates.
For more information you can go to https://nationaltoday.com/child-passenger-safety-awareness-week
