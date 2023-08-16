Night closures are planned for Interstate 15.
The Idaho Transportation Department says to facilitate construction of the new bridge at Fort Hall Exit 80, night closures of the northbound lanes will be closed Wednesday August 16th, Monday August 21st and Wednesday August 23rd.
Girders will be erected from 9:20 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Northbound traffic will be diverted over the old over-pass.
Motorists should plan for delays and use additional caution while traveling through the construction zone.
