Nine people are dead after a plane crashed on takeoff from an airport near Chamberlain, South Dakota Saturday morning.
The flight plan of the plane had it arriving in Idaho Falls at 1:28pm local time.
According to a South Dakota state official, among the dead are the pilot and two children.
Three people were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for medical treatment.
The Chamberlain area was under a winter storm warning at the time of the accident and the National Weather Service said that visibility was a half of a mile at the airport.
There was one flight scheduled to leave Chamberlain Municipal Airport on Saturday and that plane is registered to Conrad & Bischoff out of Idaho Falls. That same plane left Idaho Falls Friday morning and arrived at the Chamberlain Municipal Airport at 9:26 AM.
The National Transportation Safety Board says that local officials are investigating the crash and the NTSB will be heading to the crash site to take over the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.