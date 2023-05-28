Fire crews in Idaho Falls responded to an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
The call of a fire alarm going off and smoke coming out of an apartment on the 1400 block Benton Street came in just after 1:00 p.m. Three engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief responded to the call.
Upon entering the complex, firefighters noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a basement apartment. The two adults who lived in the apartment where the fire started were not home and the rest of the complex was evacuated.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
