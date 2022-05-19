Bannock County election officials say there has been no request for a re-count in the Bannock County Assessor race at this point.
Deputy Assessor Anita Hymas won by three votes over Greg Cates. Julie Hancock with Bannock County elections says she will be canvasing the votes next Tuesday.
That's when the clock starts ticking for a request to have a re-count done. Then, a candidate has 20 days to request a re-count after officials canvas the votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.