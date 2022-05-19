Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Snake Plain, Arco Desert and Shoshone/Lava Beds including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&