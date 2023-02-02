South Fremont High School is closed today due to a pipe.
The school will be closed as crews clean and repair the damage.
South Fremont High School is closed today due to a pipe. Read moreNo School for South Fremont High School Due to Broken Pipe
Half-priced pet adoptions have been extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter thanks to friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Read morePocatello Animal Shelter Offering Half Priced Adoptions
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Tail-Wagger Wednesday February 1, 2023 Read moreTail-Wagger Wednesday February 1, 2023
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It's week four of the legislative session. Read moreLocal State Senator Sponsoring Emergency Responders Bill
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mountain America Credit Union recently launched a new scholarship program. Read moreNew Scholarship Program Launching
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We're in for a nice looking Groundhog Day...
In the city of Pocatello there are many people who are living on the streets each night, but with these cold temperatures, they need a place to stay. Read moreLocal Warming Shelters Available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Pocatello Police Department said goodbye to another one of its officers this morning. Read morePocatello Police Department Says Goodbye to Another Officer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It’s that time of year again for thousands of local students to take part in the Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon. Read moreRegistration Begins Soon for the Mayor's Million Minute Marathon Reading Challenge
Legendary Idaho State Athletics broadcaster Jerry Miller looks back on his career before he walks away from the booth at the conclusion of the men's basketball season. Read moreIdaho State's Jerry Miller on Upcoming Retirement
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
In the city of Pocatello there are many people who are living on the streets each night, but with these cold temperatures, they need a place to stay. Read moreLocal Warming Shelters Available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Pocatello Police Department said goodbye to another one of its officers this morning. Read morePocatello Police Department Says Goodbye to Another Officer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It’s that time of year again for thousands of local students to take part in the Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon. Read moreRegistration Begins Soon for the Mayor's Million Minute Marathon Reading Challenge
Legendary Idaho State Athletics broadcaster Jerry Miller looks back on his career before he walks away from the booth at the conclusion of the men's basketball season. Read moreIdaho State's Jerry Miller on Upcoming Retirement
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.