Statewide it's now illegal to hold a cell phone while driving. One July 1, 2020 Idaho was one of a handful of states to adopt new hands-free driving laws.
Idaho Transportation Department's Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson says, "We want everyone in Idaho to get where they're going safely and prevent any fatalities or serious injuries, and we think this bill is going to do that."
Law enforcement agencies will now pull people over for using a cell phone while driving. However, no tickets will be issued until January 2021. Tomlinson says, "Law enforcement is going to take the opportunity to educate the public. They're going to be issuing warnings. They're not going to be issuing citations."
These warnings will help teach drivers what the new law means before police start handing out tickets. Idahoans can still use a cell phone in the car, but they can't hold the phone while using it. This means it needs to be somewhere safe and set to hands-free mode.
The exception for this is when the vehicle is stationary and not in a public travel lane.
This new law has an end goal. Tomlinson says, "One out of every five people [who dies in a car accident] is killed due to a distracted-driving-related crash. And so, that's what we're encouraging to make that shift to engaged driving; to make sure that we're driving in the moment free from distraction, and that way ultimately we're saving lives."
On January 1, police will start issuing tickets for cell phone usage. The first offense is a $75 fine. The second offense, within a three year period, is a $150 fine. The third offense, within a three year period, is a $300 fine and a possible license suspension for 90 days.
A further breakdown of the law and it's penalties can be found below.
The new rules:
- Drivers can only use electronic devices and mobile phones in hands-free mode, and are only permitted to touch devices to activate the hands-free mode
- Drivers are not permitted to hold or support any electronic device/phone
- Activation of GPS, voice to text, and making or receiving calls is permitted with one-touch or voice command
- Handheld use is allowed only if the vehicle is both stationary and not located in a public travel lane
- Drivers are not allowed to touch a device for texting, emailing, apps, video, or internet use
Penalty for violating the hands-free law:
- 1st offense – $75 fine
- 2nd offense within three years – $150 fine
- 3rd and subsequent offenses within three years– $300 fine. Three offenses in three years can also lead to a license suspension of up to 90 days.
