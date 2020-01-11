The Nordic Center hosted their women’s clinic on Saturday up at the East Mink Creek area.
Nordic ski instructors held a two hour clinic to the beginners going.
Instructors say the best way to start cross country skiing is to start with the classic style skiing.
They also give the ladies a weekend break so they can come up and practice what they’ve learned.
“It’s a way to get women into the outdoors and teach them how to ski, cross country skiing, so we do classic and skate, which are the two styles in cross country skiing,” says Andrea Faust, Parks and Recreation Department, City of Pocatello.
On January 25th they will be holding their intermediate class for the women’s clinic.
