Starting Monday, June 15th a popular summer recreation spot will return to its normal hours.
Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello will go back to being open seven days a week from 12 pm to 8 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and from 12 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Lazy River Walking will resume Monday through Friday from 10 am to 11 am and also have a second session on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:15 pm to 8:15 pm.
Due to COVID-19, some changes will be implemented.
Stacie VanKirk, Recreation Manager, Ross Park Aquatic Complex said, "In the past we used to walk two directions, this year we'll just limit that to walking one direction and then we'll switch probably every 15 minutes where the group will turn and go the other direction that will give them more resistance."
There will also be a maximum of 50 walkers at a time to promote social distancing.
