North Bannock Firefighters Shop for Susecptible Groups

As people continue to shop at grocery stores during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The North Bannock Firefighters are volunteering to help grocery shop for the seniors of Bannock county.
Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth explains why they are doing this.
"To help socially isolate some of the elderly folks so they don't have to stand in line, don't have to, i mean some of those line are really long and also to keep them from being exposed from the coronavirus itself.".
This allows for those that fall into the susceptible group to continue social distancing safely in their homes.
The firefighters also are flexible in receiving payment upon delivery.
The fire chief explained how they would collect payment, "we'll actually deliver them to them. They can either reimburse us through cash or card, we can work out either way.".
Fire Chief Farnsworth explained how the donations for dry goods and sanitary products are also being accepted to help fulfill grocery lists.
"That way we can you know, if the store is out of toilet paper but we got some extra toilet paper here for them. We'll be able to add that to their list and provide that for them as well.".
He also mentioned how to best spread out the message for this service.
"To talk to your neighbors. You know most of these older folks a lot of them don't have facebook."
To donate any dry goods or sanitary products you can drop them off at the North Bannock Fire District office from 9 am to 5 pm. You can also call them at (208) 252-5048 to schedule a time after those hours.
