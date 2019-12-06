Local, county and state officials met today to celebrate the coming together of two communities. A new bridge will close the gap between Chubbuck and Pocatello.
Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives Scott Bedke says, "Good things spring from wherever we cross roads and this will be the case here."
That crossing of roads is the new Northgate Interchange.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad says, "It has been a great example to the state, quite frankly, on how you can make a public-private partnership work."
Multiple local government agencies and companies worked together to complete the project. A project that is decades in the making.
Farhana Hibbert, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, says [reading a letter from Senator Crapo], "We started this project in 1994 and are glad to see it to completion."
The completion of the interchange is 15 years ahead of schedule and for good reason.
Millennial Development Partners LLC's Buck Swaney says, "At 25,000 cars a day that's nine million vehicle trips per year. Nine million trips. That creates a lot of value."
With that many trips, the cities are making some changes.
Both the cities of Chubbuck and Pocatello are making small changes to the nearby streets to make sure they're accommodating to the new traffic flow. Including: a temporary stoplight on Yellowstone Avenue and New Day Parkway in Chubbuck and a stop sign at the intersection of Olympus Avenue and East Chubbuck Road in Pocatello.
The two cities plan to continue working together long after this project.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England says, "If we will work together there will be success, and we're going to. There's a commitment to that. As we continue, starting this day to work together, we're going to see success like we've never seen before and it's going to happen."
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad says, "Anytime you work together you're going to be better off, and I'm excited about the opportunities that we now have to work together."
There is still some work to be done on the $31-million-interchange project, but the bridge is open for vehicular use.
