Northgate Project Moving Right Along

The Northgate Project is moving forward.
Ken Pape, the Director of Operations for Portneuf Development says they are moving right along with the Northgate Project.
He says crews are working sun-up to sun-down, seven days a week.
Pape says despite the cost of materials going up which makes it difficult to get products, they are still building pad sites for companies, roads, waterlines and homes.
He says Portneuf Development is working with other companies to get more businesses in such as retail and restaurants.
“Everybody wants change. Everybody wants a look, feel different here. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to make it more walkable and friendly for everybody,” says Ken Pape, Director of Operations, Portneuf Development.
Pape says they just finished paving the ‘Gold Star’ Road this week at Northgate and they are getting ready to start 10 new homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.