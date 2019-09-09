Both the teens accused of the March murder of 87 year-old Arlyne Koehler were in court Monday afternoon.
17-year-old Isaac Rodriguez-Romero and 18 year-old Dustin Alfaro were arraigned in District Court by Judge Robert Naftz.
The two are charged with Principle to First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Mrs. Koehler's death.
The minimum sentence for Murder is 10 years in prison.
Rodriguez-Romero chose not to enter a plea, meaning a "not guilty" plea was automatically entered.
He is set for a status hearing on Dec. 2.
Alfaro entered a "not guilty" plea. His status hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.
