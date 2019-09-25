We have an update on a story we first brought you earlier in the month about the credit card security breach involving the City of Pocatello.
It turns out that this isn't the first breach involving the company that the city contracts with to process credit card payments. According to an article on ArsTechneca, In 2017 and 2018, the Click2Gov payment portal was hacked which compromised over 300,000.
And now Click2Gov says that they have been compromised again, this time to the tune of 20,000 cards in eight communities including Pocatello.
KPVI contacted Logan McDougall with the City of Pocatello and he issued this statement, "The City of Pocatello is currently focused on its investigation and is working with the portal provider as well as the Pocatello Police Department, the FBI, and cybersecurity experts. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available and notifications to potentially impacted individuals will happen in the near future.”
If you have a concern that your debit or credit card may have been used fraudulently, you should contact your financial institution and law enforcement.
