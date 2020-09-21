There's a new business in Rexburg serving up style and taste. It's a barber shop that really pops.
Leather chairs, iconic barber polls and an old-time feel are all things you'll find inside BarberPop Shop. The barber shop is next to the Brigham Young University Idaho campus. The business is located at 175 W 2nd S (Suite 103).
"We officially opened back in March. The day we opened was actually the day BYU canceled school," explains Zachary Jordan who is a partner at the shop.
When the pandemic hit and students went home, the brand new shop faced new challenges. Challenges the owners never planned on having to overcome.
"Right at the very beginning we all just thought it was going to be a few weeks, and we were going to be out of it. Here we are seven months later; we're still in it," says Jordan.
The barbers had to temporarily hang up their tools in order to comply with new safety measures brought on by the pandemic. However, they didn't have to close their doors to the public. The barber shop had pop to keep it open.
That's right, the business is split into two halves. One half is a barber shop and the other side is a soda shop. You thought "pop" in BarberPop referred to your old man, didn't you?
Now that students are back in class, the shop's location is proving to be perfect.
"If you go two floors up, there are students who live above us," explains Jordan. "So, they actually just fall onto our doorstep, practically. Their elevator gets out through our side door."
When students need a quick caffeine boost, the pop part of the shop has tons of options, including Jordan's favorite: "The Dolly." According to Jordan, the Dr. Pepper drink is "right where it's at."
The hard times the shop faced when it first opened, meant everyone had to work harder to make it survive.
"Never get in the mindset that it's not going to work," says Jordan. "The second that happens you get wrecked and wake up in the morning not wanting to come in. You just have to wake up and treat it as okay how am I going to make it succeed today."
With BYU students back in class, foot traffic has increased at the shop by more than 300 percent. Last weekend the business celebrated with a grand opening; one that's six months in the making.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.