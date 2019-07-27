Not Your Typical Rodeo

Bikes, actives, veterans and more bikes. Those are just a few things that make up the POW*MIA Awareness Rally and Motorcycle Rodeo.
At this rally, two wheels can make a difference to families of missing soldiers. It's a different kind of rodeo when the POW*MIA Awareness Rally rides in.
The event raises money that will, in turn, help bring fallen soldiers back to the United States. For many, it's a cause that hits close to home.
Vice Chairman of the National League of POW/MIA Families Mark Stephensen says, "We've had over 1,055 return since the end of the Vietnam War. And to me those, my dad being one of them, that flag-draped coffin means everything."
Stephensen's father was listed as missing in action in 1967 and it took nearly 20 years before his family had closure. He, along with many others, is helping to make sure that closure is possible for other families.
Pocatello POW/MIA Awareness Association Director Tim Cowden says, "That's what this is all about and the people that volunteer, because everybody is a volunteer up here, and they've got the same dedication to bring these guys home."
This dedication by many has one end goal.
Those involved in the event have made it their personal mission to help bring home the more than 82,000 men and women who are still considered missing in action.
While not every volunteer has lost someone during wartime like Stephensen, there is one common interest they all seem to share, and it's part of the reason the rally has been a success.
Pocatello POW/MIA Awareness Association Special Liaison Heidi Young says, "A lot of us are just motorcycle enthusiasts. We just like to ride, you know, and so 19 years ago when this started it was started by a group of Vietnam veterans who were all riders and they wanted to do something to raise money for the issue, so they did a motorcycle rodeo."
That original motorcycle rodeo has evolved and grown. For those actively involved, the fun is just a way to remember there is still work to be done for families across the country.
Stephensen says, "What it feels like when they hand you that flag from the casket. That really means a lot."
The rally is a two-day event and is free to veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.