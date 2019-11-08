The following information is provided by Idaho Department of Fish and Game
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is something to be thankful for… Fall fishing! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 41,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during November.
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
Location Week to be Stocked Number of Trout
- Crystal Springs Pond Nov 4 - 8 500
- McTucker Pond #8 Nov 4 - 8 750
- Snake River: Nov 4 - 8 39,950
- Tilden, Blackfoot,
- Firth, and Shelley
- Crystal Springs Pond Nov 18 - 22 500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.