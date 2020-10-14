The U.S. Department of Energy announced two finalists that would be part of the first phase of its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program: Those finalists being TerraPower and X-Energy, both nuclear energy companies Idaho National Laboratory has relationships with.
Why is this important to Idaho?
"There is huge job opportunities, growth opportunities for eastern Idaho and the whole region," says Laboratory Director Mark Peters.
"We've had long standing partnerships with TerraPower as well as X-energy prior to the awards yesterday."
With these relationships, Peters says the Lab will be able to assist in researching and developing these nuclear reactors for years to come. These reactors will look to promote innovative uses for clean energy.
This will also open opportunity for the state of Idaho as well, one of those opportunities being jobs, says Peters.
"Not only the lab will grow but when we talk about the need for supply chain there's opportunity for that to grow as well. There's a lot of benefit to Idaho in terms of economic development and jobs."
And according to Peters, this concept can work well with other renewable based energy as well.
"The concepts are perfect for fitting into a future system that in my view is a lot of nuclear and a lot of renewables."
The director added how important this is in the development of clean energy.
"We'll be at the center an important center of the creation of a future clean energy system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.