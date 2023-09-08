The 100 Deadliest Days has officially ended.
The Idaho Transportation Department says that at least 92 people were killed in crashes during that time.That's up from 81 people who died in 2022.Vehicle crashes caused the majority of fatalities, followed by motorcycle crashes, and crashes involving pedestrians.The main cause of fatalities was people not wearing their seatbelts.
ITD says so far in 2023, 168 people have died on Idaho’s roads.
