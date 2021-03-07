"Idaho costs have risen over 15 percent over the past four years and costs are higher all over the country so not only are patients facing higher costs but facilities are facing much higher costs over the past year."
Which means some facilities may not make it over a long-term period of time.
"Baby boomers are continuing to age they will begin to need long term care in big numbers over the next 15 years."
Ryan McGonagill with seniorliving.org says the result of this could mean less competition, more demand, and that could mean even higher prices in regard to nursing homes and their costs.
"I think that maybe inflation does play a part in it and health care can be a contentious issue when it comes to politics so it might be a while until we see a major shift but it's hard to say."
A survey done by the American Health Care Organization found that two-thirds of nursing homes might not make it to the end of 2021 due to pandemic costs supporting personal protective equipment, testing, and staffing.
But there are methods people can look at to plan their future.
"For people who qualify, Medicaid is definitely the best choice for long-term care coverage. If you don't qualify for Medicaid, there are some verteran benefits that might cover some or all of your care."
Other methods people can look at for long-term care include long-term care insurace, a life insurance policy or taking out a reverse mortgage.
And if you plan ahead of time, the better off you may be.
"You should think about protecting yourself and looking into some options sooner rather than later."
