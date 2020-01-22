The following was written by Nutritionist Carol Jensen.
The immune system is a nutrient HOG! In order to keep it functioning well, we have to feed it a constant stream of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Immunity Soup is engineered to deliver vital nutrients while providing a comforting winter meal.
We start with bone broth, rich in magnesium, potassium, zinc, selenium, and iron. To that, we add sautéed onion, which has sulphur compounds to help you detoxify. The onion needs to be sautéed in coconut oil with some minced garlic and cumin seeds, which all have antimicrobial properties.
We know that zinc is crucial for immunity, so we’re going to use brown lentils as an abundant source of that mineral.
Then for Vitamins A & C, which provide a shot of antioxidants, we’ll chop some veggies: tomatoes, celery, carrot, kale, cabbage, and chilies – green for mild, red for spicy.
To get an anti-inflammatory benefit, we’re going to add grated ginger root & grated turmeric root (or turmeric powder).
To give the immune system a boost, we’ll put in some chopped mushrooms and a couple of bay leaves.
A final touch is to add some red wine vinegar, which supports your healthy gut microbiome in fending off pathogens.
Put it all in an instant pot and pressure it for 20 minutes, or simmer it in a crockpot or on the stove until the lentils are soft.
Grab the recipe on the blog, and message me if you feel your immune system is sluggish.
