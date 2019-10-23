The following was written by Nutritionist Carol Jensen:
I’m ditching orange and going teal this Halloween! The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement to create a safer Halloween for all trick or treaters by avoiding treats that contain food allergens. By putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep, you let kids know that your house is food allergy-friendly.
I’m making my Halloween teal by purchasing non-food treats to give to trick-or-treaters. These glow sticks, bouncy balls, stickers, and spooky toys are always a hit in our neighborhood!
I’m also making sure that for parties, I offer treats that don’t contain common allergens, such as wheat, soy, eggs, corn, nuts, or fish. Here are some ideas you can use:
- Mandarin orange or dried apricot pumpkins
- Banana ghosts
- Apple monster mouths with strawberry tongues
- Coconut milk caramel apples
- Coconut flour witch’s fingers
To add your house to the Teal Pumpkin Project map, go to foodallergy.org and click on The Teal Pumpkin Project under Education & Awareness.
If you or a family member wants to be tested for food sensitivities, you can order a lab test through me at Inner Connected Wellness. Don’t forget to pick up your recipes on my blog: https://innerconnectedwellness.com/2019/10/18/teal-halloween/
