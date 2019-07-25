Whether you’re going by plane or by car, you’re more susceptible to illness, diarrhea or constipation, and weight gain on the road. Here are 5 ways to stay healthy while you travel.
- Hydrate correctly – Bring an empty water bottle to pass security. Avoid tea, coffee, fruit juice and soda. For flavor, slip lemon slices or herbal tea bags into your water.
- Bring Portable Protein – Don’t start a blood sugar roller coaster by eating only sandwiches and crackers. Hard-boiled eggs cooked in a hotel coffee pot, or foil packets of wild-caught salmon are a good way to boost your protein.
- Remember Healthy Fat – The right kind of fat can help stave off cravings for junk food. Try olive cups, whole avocados, and raw mixed nuts. Add nut butters to your oatmeal cups.
- Eat loads of anti-oxidants – Keep your immune system strong with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables. You can put a chiller bag inside checked baggage to keep items fresh.
- Create appealing substitutes for cookies & chips – Eat crunchy, savory dehydrated vegetables or high-protein cookies made with nut butter, jam, and protein powder. Check my blog for the recipe!
Once you get to your destination, use apps such as Healthy Out, Nutrifix, or LocalEats to choose a restaurant wisely.
Happy Travels!
