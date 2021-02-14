Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputies have maintained a perimeter around a residence in the area of 800 N. and 750 W near Rose and Firth. The incident began at approximately 1:30 a.m. where a man fired multiple times at Deputies from inside the residence resulting in the activation of the Eastern Idaho STAR and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams.
Throughout the day and into the early afternoon, Deputies attempted negotiations for a peaceful surrender with the man who continued randomly firing rounds from inside the residence toward them.
This resulted in Deputies returning fire toward the man, wounding him, and ultimately allowing Deputies to safely advance and prevent him from continuing to fire.
At that time Deputies and medics were on scene and began life saving efforts until he could be flown by life flight to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
There were no other people inside the residence and no Deputies, Officers or others were injured.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland requested the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force respond to begin an investigation into the incident.
More details and information will be released at a later time pending necessary notifications and gathering of evidence by the investigative teams.
This incident and the suspect involved is not related to the Officer Involved Shooting incident yesterday in Pocatello involving Deputy US Marshals.
