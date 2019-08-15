It was an exciting day for the Pocatello Police Department.
Six new police officers were sworn-in to the department, along with two dispatchers.
Sergeant Scott Matson was recognized for earning a Supervisor Certificate and Master Patrol Officer Lance Cartwright was awarded the Idaho Victims Witness Association's Service Award.
This award is distinctively given to an officer who goes beyond his or her duty to assist victims of crimes such as domestic violence or stalking.
Tracy Cartwright, Master Patrol Officer, Pocatello Police Department said, "I'm excited because a lot of the key women in my family have been victims of said crimes and it just means a lot to be able to treat the victim I encounter with you know dignity because it's the hardest day of their life."
All of the new officers are looking forward to serving the Pocatello community.
