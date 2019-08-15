Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A LAKE WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS/TIMING...ROUGH, CHOPPY WATERS WILL BE PREVALENT ON THE RESERVOIR FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM THIS EVENING. SMALL BOATS WILL BE PRONE TO CAPSIZING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 20 TO 25 MPH. * LOCATIONS...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. &&