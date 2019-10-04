Information and Picture provided by City of Pocatello
You might want to wear your lederhosen to Zoo Idaho this weekend.
Saturday, October 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Zoo Idaho will host the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society’s 3rd Annual OktoBEARfest fundraiser. The 21+ only, after-hours event features beer sampling and food which will be available for purchase from A Taste of Hawaii.
“What a fun way to enjoy autumn in Pocatello,” said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho Superintendent. “You’ll be able to sample 30 different beers and go on a walkabout the zoo as the animals get ready for winter. It’s also an easy way to help the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society and Zoo Idaho make improvements big and small throughout the zoo.”
Tickets are $20 for Zoo Idaho Zoological Society members and $25 for nonmembers. The ticket includes beer sampling and a keepsake mug. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/2oL0BMh. Cash and credit cards will be accepted on the day of OktoBEARfest. The money raised by the event will help to fund new animal exhibits, a new zoo entrance, and conservation education efforts regarding Idaho’s indigenous animals.
Guests must be at least 21-years-old and present a valid photo ID. No babies or children are allowed. Guests without a valid photo ID will not be permitted to enter the event.
For more information on the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society, visit zooidahozs.org.
For more information on Zoo Idaho, visit zooidaho.org or like the zoo’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ZooIdaho.
Zoo Idaho is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208.234.6248; or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.
