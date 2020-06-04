'Old Town' Hosting 'Friday Night Art Walk'

Old Town Pocatello will be hosting their ‘Friday Night Art Walk’ on Friday.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the monthly event will be the first one held since the temporary close of many businesses back in March.
‘Old Town’ officials say they held a virtual ‘Art Walk’ in April and encouraged people to post their favorite memories of the event.
Friday night’s ‘Art Walk’ will be a soft opening with few locations and demonstrations and art on the sidewalks.
“So we’re very respectful. We’re going to run a safe event and we’re excited to have folks come back downtown,” says Stephanie Palagi, Executive Director, ‘Old Town Pocatello’
The ‘Art Walk’ will go from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
