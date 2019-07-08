Old Town Pocatello is about to get lit with more neon signs.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with the people that help make that happen.
‘Relight the Night’ is debuting its 15th restored neon sign soon in Old Town Pocatello.
The ‘Ukiah Rexall Drugs’ neon sign was gifted by Idaho State University after ISU alumni William Eames brought it to Pocatello in 1990 after he bought the Rexall store.
The ‘Ukiah Rexall Drugs’ neon sign will be displayed at Cottonwood Junction on Main Street.
“We just had to take that piece of neon on and we couldn’t allow it to end up in a junk pile, but we think its history is relevant enough to Pocatello that it’s going to be a great addition to our neon inventory,” says Randy Dixon, ‘Relight the Night.’
The people that restore the neon signs say it’s not an easy task to get these old neon signs re-lit, in fact the ‘Ukiah Rexall Drugs’ neon sign is made out of porcelain which makes it a little more of a challenge to restore.
“Well cosmetic wise with the signs that are done in porcelain, they’re harder to paint or match the paint to touch them up and there’s not a whole lot of people that will do a porcelain finish like this anymore,” says Justin Rademacher, Fabricator, Blaze Sign.
But the fabricator that works on the neon signs says it’s more time consuming to restore these old neon signs, than it is challenging.
“We’ll have to pull all the glass off and then touch up any paint or if we’re going to strip the whole thing and repaint the whole thing and then we’ll get in to the wiring. If anything is burned up, replace it, check out the transformers and then just kind of go from there,” says Rademacher.
Rademacher also restored and installed the historic ‘Fred’s Photo’ neon sign that was re-lit back in April.
The next full scale neon sign project they’re working on is the ‘Buster Brown Shoes’ sign, which they still need about $9,000 dollars to restore.
“That’s going to be a beautiful sign. It will be at Center and UP Avenue, just as you come out from under the underpass heading west and it’s going to be a beautiful addition, of course it was on the Hudson Shoe Store building for decades,” says Dixon.
They hope to have the ‘Ukiah Rexall Drugs’ sign ready for display in about a month.
The ‘Buster Brown Shoes’ sign will be on display sometime next year.
