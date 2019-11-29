Old Town Pocatello lights parade tonight

One Pocatello tradition with a history spanning over 30 years continues tonight. Old town's "A Night So Bright" lights parade will brighten up the dark streets at 6:30 p.m.
The parade is the official kick-off to the holiday season and the culmination of the event is the debut of Santa. He will be riding on an old-fashioned fire truck at the end of the parade.
In the last 15 years of the event's history, this will be the second time snow will accompany the festivities. And surprisingly, the weather has had a positive impact on the parade so far.
Old Town Pocatello Inc. Executive Director Stephanie Palagi says, "You know, I was a little worried that we would have a smaller parade this year because the weather forecast was pretty questionable, but honestly we have a huge parade tonight. We have so many people. In fact, I've gotten phone calls today with people who last minute decided they wanted to be in the parade because of the snow."
Palagi says that as of this morning, there were more than 100 entries registered in the parade.
For those worried about freezing during the parade, one Old Town building may have a solution.
Station Square is opening its doors to the public to offer some refuge from the cold. It's the "Warm Drinks, Snacks, and Smiles" event.
The building will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. so that parade goers can go in and get warmed up before, during or after the parade.
Inside, the coffee shop Crafted will be open and selling coffee, hot chocolate and other treats families may need to stay warm while waiting to see Santa go by on that old fire truck.
It's a new tradition that has the owners of Crafted looking forward to seeing how its received.
Crafted Co-owner Miles O'Donnell says, "Seeing the outcome. Seeing who does want to show up and how supportive they are of Old Town Pocatello, and just excited to be apart of something cool."
After getting something warm to drink look out for members of KPVI as we will be one of the entries in the light parade.
