According to the National Retail Federation, retailers lose nearly $50 billion to theft every year in the United States. One local store is using social media as a way to catch thieves.
For nearly a decade, Ken Merhib has owned Enchantments.
Ken Merhib says, "Ninety percent of our customers are actually really good people and without them we couldn't be here and then, the police have been very helpful too. They've helped us out a lot and work hard to take care of things."
The Pocatello Police Department helps Merhib catch shoplifters. Since January, the department has responded to 18 different instances of theft at the store.
Of the $50 billion of lost revenue retailers face in the U.S. each year, the National Retail Federation says just over 36 percent is due to shoplifting. Merhib is trying to get ahead of it.
Merhib says, "For a small space like this there's actually 16 cameras."
All those cameras aren't always enough to deter shoplifters.
Enchantments is just one of dozens of locally owned stores in Old Town Pocatello, and the owners of the store are turning to social media to curb some of the theft that happens at this location.
When a theft is caught on camera, Merhib posts the video on social media for two reasons.
Merhib says, "The idea is to hopefully stop people from stealing. The second idea is to identify them for the police. It makes the police's job a lot easier."
The police department is happy to help, but says there are a few things shops should do to stop theft before it takes place.
One deterrent is making it easy for customers to see that they're on camera. Another, is to have valuable items behind glass. This way customers have to ask assistance from a store clerk.
Even with taking those steps, theft is bound to happen. For mom-and-pop shop owners, it often feels personal.
Merhib says, "[It's] kind of like inviting a friend into your home and then they steal steal and leave. It kind of hurts you."
Earlier this week, the owners of Enchantments closed the store early after a theft took place. They say sometimes they have to step away when it feels personal.
