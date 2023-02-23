KPVI News Today's Deanne Coffin Talks to Chubbuck Olive Garden's general manager Jake about their most popular dishes and their new location.
Deanne Coffin
- Wyoming
A police officer standing outside his car narrowly escaped a semi truck that lost control on a snowy road in Wyoming.
Deanne Coffin
- Chubbuck, Idaho
- American Falls
On Tuesday KPVI talked about the concerns of local authorities with recent drug overdoses.
- Pocatello, ID
The number of fentanyl cases and overdose deaths are increasing in Bannock County.
- Pocatello, ID
The Pocatello Police Department sent out a message Wednesday morning alerting people to hoax phone calls and fake social media posts about possible acts of violence.
Dangerously cold, again!
The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team kept their season alive Tuesday, defeating Century 75-53 in the district tournament.
The Highland Rams cheerleading team won their 14th 5A state title in the past 15 seasons last week at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
Tail-Wagger Wednesday 2-22-23
- Idaho
A bill that would allow parents to file civil lawsuits against libraries and school districts has been introduced and is waiting for a hearing.
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
- Idaho
