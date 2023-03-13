Olympic legend Dick Fosbury has died.
USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel made the announcement on Monday.
Fosbury passed away in his sleep Sunday morning following complications from lymphoma.
He was 76 years old.
Fosbury was a track and field legend, best known for inventing the back first technique in men's high jump known as "The Fosbury Flop."
He won gold in the high jump event using that technique in the 1968 Olympics.
Fosbury also had several connections to Idaho.
He served as chairman of the annual Simplot Game in Pocatello for more than 20 years.
He also lived in Ketchum and served on the Blaine County Commission.
According to a post on his public Instagram page, Fosbury is survived by his wife, son and two step-daughters.
A celebration of life is being planned for next week.
The chair of the Idaho Democratic party, Lauren Necochea, issued a statement on Fosbury's passing.
"The legacy of Dick Fosbury extends far beyond the high jump," she writes. "A long-time civil rights advocate and business leader, he was a pillar of the Wood River Valley. As an Idaho Democrat, he exemplified so many of our values: fairness, grit, and innovative action. On behalf of the Idaho Democratic Party, I would like to extend my deep sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of Commissioner Fosbury.”
The Simplot Games also issued a statement on their Facebook page:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.