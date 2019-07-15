Matt Davenport sits down with Bannock County Commissioner Steve Brown to talk about the current progress with the Board of Equalization.
During the summer season we see more snakes. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Rachel Cox-Rosen
As KPVI has reported, many Bannock County residents saw a significant increase in their property assessments this year, and just under 3,000 appeal forms have been turned in to the Assessor's Office. Read more
Rachel Cox-Rosen
Multimedia Journalist
- Pocatello, ID
Monday, July 15 crews with the City of Pocatello Water Department will begin work on a project on El Rancho Boulevard and Spaulding Lane. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Idaho Falls
At about 9:15 p.m. Idaho Falls Fire was dispatched to the Destinations Inn on Broadway in Idaho Falls. A caller reported that he had seen lightning strike a building in the area. Read more
Deanne Coffin
The golfing community came out over the weekend to honor a former teacher and coach. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello, ID
Deanne Coffin
- Idaho Falls
Deanne Coffin
Deanne Coffin
