"Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is triggered will be subject to ticketing and towing in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions."
The City of Idaho Falls has placed on-street parking restrictions so plows can adequately clear the streets.
Restrictions are separated by zones and times of day. For further details and a map of the different zones, visit the city's website. Link below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.