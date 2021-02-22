One dead after Feb. 16 shooting

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal shooting that happened in the 3100 block of N. Yellowstone Hwy on February 16, 2021 between two men.
According to the sheriff, deputies were called to the area around 11:30 p.m. to a report of two men fighting in the road, followed by a gunshot which injured one of them.
Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire personnel arrived finding 31-year-old Taylor R. Murrieta (of Idaho Falls) had been shot.
Mr. Murrieta was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) with aa injury the caused him to be put on life support. He died a few days later.
At the scene, deputies identified 42-year-old Donald T. Randall (of Bonneville County) as the other man involved in the altercation.
Deputies learned Murrieta had apparently been following Mr. Randall in a separate vehicle on N. Yellowstone Hwy, driving aggressively and trying to get him to pull over.
Randall and Murrieta both stopped in the road, exited their vehicles and an fight ensued.
Mr. Randall called dispatch to report the altercation. At this time, he had returned to his vehicle and told dispatch that Murrieta was attempting to pull him out of it.
Mr. Randall told Deputies he retrieved a handgun from inside his vehicle and fired one shot at Murrieta, injuring him just before the first deputy arrived on scene.
Deputies learned Randall and Murrieta knew each other and had prior confrontations.
The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office for review upon completion. The sheriff's office isn't giving additional details at this time.
