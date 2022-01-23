One person died in a house fire in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon.
Idaho Falls Fire responded to a home on Jefferson Avenue in Idaho Falls around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the single-story home with the majority of the fire coming from one bedroom in the back of the home.
An adult male was found deceased inside the home.
Emergency crews were able to keep the fire from extending to the rest of the home or to other homes in the area.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.