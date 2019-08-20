Tuesday afternoon, construction workers were building the future site of the North Bannock County Fire District's first fire station.
 
Then around 12:30 p.m., a wall came down, and with it the roof, collapsing onto two workers.
 
An unidentified worker was killed and one was injured. The injured worker was identified as 19-year-old Houston Briscoe from Blackfoot according to East Idaho News.
 
"We're still in the very infancy of looking at this, interviewing other people and those type of things, but it's sad that we had a construction fatality and injuries, and we're doing the best we can to be able to investigate just what happened," said Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen. 
 
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is currently conducting an investigation into what happened in collaboration with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
 
It is not yet known what caused the collapse.
 
"It's sad whenever anything like this happens, it doesn't happen very often but it does happen. It's sad to be able to see this poor fire district has had an awful lot of issues, they're on a time restraint and I hope they'll be able to get this worked out," said Nielsen.
 
As for the North Bannock County Fire District, voters just approved a two-year, $1,000,000 levy to provide funding for the fire department after learning Chubbuck would no longer provide fire services to the area starting October 1.
 
In a statement from North Bannock County Fire, they "acknowledge the tragedy that occurred," and their "first concern is the workers and their families.
 
And in terms of a future facility, they say "other options will now need to be considered."
