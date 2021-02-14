Weather Alert

...Snow to return to southeast Idaho overnight and Monday... Another Pacific storm system will return snow to southeast Idaho overnight tonight. Expect snow to return to the central mountains after midnight then spread east through Monday morning. Right now amounts of 3 to 6 inches are expected in mountain areas with locally higher amounts on passes with 1 to 3 inches in valleys. Uncertainties remain with this system such as how much warm air will reach the low elevations and affect snow amounts. In any case expect some snow covered roads and difficult travel on the Monday holiday for the long weekend travelers. Light snow is expected to continue into Tuesday.