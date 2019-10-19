Information provided by Idaho Falls Police Department
On October 18th, 2019 at approximately 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of E 25th Street and S Emerson Avenue, Idaho Falls Police Officers were involved in an officer involved shooting. One involved male is deceased. The officers did not sustain any injuries and no other injuries were reported. The name of the deceased male is being withheld until next of kin notifications have been made. There were no other individuals involved and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
As is standard protocol for any officer involved shooting, the Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team was dispatched to investigate the incident. The team assumed control of the scene and investigation last night. This team consists of representatives from the following agencies: Idaho State Police, Bingham County Sheriff’s Officer, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Idaho State Police will act as the lead investigative agency.
The Idaho Falls Police Department is committed to ensuring the public is aware of major police incidents, including officer involved shootings. Additional information will be released as soon as the investigation by the Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team permits and it is appropriate to do so. This investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.
