Information provided by Idaho State Police
On February 1, 2020, at 8:45 A.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of E 3700 N and N 2570 E in Twin Falls County.
Myka Jeffers, 29, of Filer, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 and collided with a 2011 Toyota Prius driven by Cheryl Phillips, 65, of Wendell.
Jeffers was wearing a seatbelt, and was transported by Magic Valley Paramedics to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Phillips was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries on scene.
The intersection was blocked for approximately for four and a half hours.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with assistance from Filer Fire Department, Filer Police Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
