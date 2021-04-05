One-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine added to SIPH vaccine clinic schedule

Weather Alert

...SPRING STORM TO BRING BREEZY CONDITIONS, COOLER TEMPERATURES, AND LOCALIZED IMPACTS DUE TO SNOW TO SOUTHEAST IDAHO... ...RAIN EXPECTED TO CHANGE OVER TO SNOW IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS... A low pressure system is moving across southeast Idaho this afternoon and into the day tomorrow. This will result in breezy conditions, especially across the Snake Plain, Magic Valley, and southern highlands. Winds of 10 to 25 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH are expected. Patchy blowing dust will be possible this afternoon, and may result in pockets of reduced visibility. Across mountain areas, precipitation will change to all snow between sunset and midnight as temperatures cool, ending in the Central Mountains early Tuesday morning and the eastern highlands late Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations will range from 1 inch at valley floors to 4 inches at mountain passes, with higher amounts above pass level. Across the Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and Raft River regions, rain showers in place now will eventually mix with and change over to all snow between 9 PM and midnight, and ending by early Tuesday afternoon. A dusting to around 2 inches of snow is possible. Warm ground temperatures should keep roadway accumulations limited. However, if temperatures trend just slightly cooler, or precipitation overnight into Tuesday morning becomes heavier than currently anticipated, there is a slight chance that heavier snowfall rates could create slick conditions for the Tuesday morning commute and allow a couple inches to accumulate to valley floors. Stay tuned for additional statements, and updates on NWS Pocatello social media pages.