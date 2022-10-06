One person is dead after a traffic accident in Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
According to Idaho Falls Police, the accident took place around 10:30 a.m. on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way.
A Chevrolet pickup was eastbound and a Nissan Altima was westbound when, according to the driver of the Nissan, he lost consciousness just prior to the collision.
The Nissan crossed the center-lane and hit the Chevrolet almost head on.
The 85-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital in critical condition when he died from his injuries.
The 36-year-old driver of the Nissan and an adult female passenger were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable and critical condition respectively.
Police have determined that alcohol, illegal drug use, and speed on the part of the driver of the Nissan were factors in the accident. The investigation is ongoing.
