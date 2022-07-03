Investigators believe that lightning was the cause of a fire that destroyed a home near Iona Saturday night.
Around 5:30, Idaho Falls Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 6000 block of East Panorama Drive in Bonneville County. No one was in the home when the fire started, but there were two cats in the home which escaped the fire. Firefighters found the cats in a nearby garage after the fire was extinguished.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries where he was treated and released.
Damages were estimated at $800,000 total for the structure and contents inside the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.