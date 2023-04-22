From Idaho Falls Fire Department news release:
One adult male was injured and 16 people were temporarily displaced from their homes following an apartment fire in Idaho Falls earlier this evening.
At approximately 6:40 p.m. on April 22, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Poplar Street for a structure fire in an eight-unit apartment building. Several people called 9-1-1 with reports of flames coming from the building.
IFFD’s ladder truck was first on scene, arriving at 6:42 p.m. Firefighters reported fire coming from the back of a two-story apartment complex and began searching for occupants. Shortly after arrival, firefighters received reports of an injured person located outside of apartment and quickly began providing patient care. The patient was transported to the hospital by IFFD ambulance in stable condition. There were no other injuries to civilians or first responders. Engine 1 reported that the flames were under control by about 6:53 p.m.
There was heavy fire damage in two of the bedrooms and smoke damage throughout the apartment where the fire originated on the second floor. There was heavy smoke damage to an adjoining apartment on the second floor and water damage to the apartment immediately below the apartment where the fire started.
Idaho Falls Power responded to secure utilities, shutting off power to the entire apartment complex. It is not known at this time when the power will be restored.
The Chaplains of Idaho responded to the hospital and to the apartment complex to provide assistance to the victim and to those who were displaced by the fire, most of which found temporary shelter on their own. Three of the occupants were provided with temporary shelter at local hotels through assistance provided by the Red Cross and the Chaplains of Idaho, a local nonprofit volunteer organization.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. Estimated damages are unknown at this time. There is no other information available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.