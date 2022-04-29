One man is in custody after a stabbing at a pocatello motel early Friday morning.
According to Pocatello Police, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from the Rodeway Inn on south 5th avenue, recently re-branded as Days Inn.
Officers found a man in the lobby who had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, chest, and face. He was taken to Portneuf Medical Center for emergency surgery.
Police took Robert Warren States into custody. PPD says that States also threatened a woman who was trying to help. States was booked into the Bannock County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and assault. Police did not say what led to the stabbing.
